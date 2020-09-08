James C. Hardy
Brandon, MS - James C. Hardy, 75, passed away Mon. Sept. 7, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Wed. Sept. 9, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Graveside Services are 11am on Thurs. Sept. 10, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.
Mr. Hardy was born on Dec. 17, 1944 in Kansas City, KS to the late Malcolm Clayton Hardy and Maudie Lee Morrison Hardy. He was a current resident of Brandon, MS where he was also a charter member of Brandon Baptist Church. Mr. Hardy was a graduate of Brandon High School and Mississippi College in Clinton, MS. He enjoyed playing high school and college football. Mr. Hardy was the owner of a mortgage loan business, enjoyed raising and showing Tennessee Walking Horses and was also an avid water skier. Most of all, Mr. Hardy loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lois Hardy; daughter, Stephanie Boyles (Michael); son, Marc Hardy (Ashlee); four grandchildren, Malcolm Boyles, Tatum Boyles, Anna-Claire Campbell and Cody Prestwood; sister, Donna Weaver (John); brother, Jack Hardy (Sandi) and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brandon Baptist Church Building Fund at 100 Brandon Baptist Dr. Brandon, MS 39042 or by visiting the church website at www.brandonbc.org
.