James Cecil Hall
Raymond - James Cecil Hall, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson in Raymond from 5pm to 7pm. A Home Going Service will be held on Saturday at The Apostolic Faith Church in Byram at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Cecil was born in Harperville, MS on February 27, 1937 to Otho and Ruby Hall. In October of 1961 he married the love of is life Rose Lee Hebert (Rose of My Heart). He was a long time member of The Apostolic Faith Church and prayed for is pastor every day, to Cecil God always came first and his greatest joy was being at Church. He enjoyed to work outside and keep his yard well maintained. He liked to play and sing both Gospel and Blue Grass music but he loved taking care of and spending time with his family.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janis Moore Lovett.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Rose Hall, two daughters Angelia Hall Royer and Rhonda Hall Cockrell, three grandchildren Caleb Bailey, Adam Musgrove, Tori Moore and one great grandson Wattson Musgrove.
The family would like to give special thanks to the team at Compassionate Care Hospice for all their love and support.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 22, 2019