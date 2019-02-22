Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
(601) 857-5625
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
201 Hinds Blvd
Raymond, MS 39154
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Apostolic Faith Church
Byram, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Apostolic Faith Church
Byram, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cecil Hall


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Cecil Hall Obituary
James Cecil Hall

Raymond - James Cecil Hall, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson in Raymond from 5pm to 7pm. A Home Going Service will be held on Saturday at The Apostolic Faith Church in Byram at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Cecil was born in Harperville, MS on February 27, 1937 to Otho and Ruby Hall. In October of 1961 he married the love of is life Rose Lee Hebert (Rose of My Heart). He was a long time member of The Apostolic Faith Church and prayed for is pastor every day, to Cecil God always came first and his greatest joy was being at Church. He enjoyed to work outside and keep his yard well maintained. He liked to play and sing both Gospel and Blue Grass music but he loved taking care of and spending time with his family.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janis Moore Lovett.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Rose Hall, two daughters Angelia Hall Royer and Rhonda Hall Cockrell, three grandchildren Caleb Bailey, Adam Musgrove, Tori Moore and one great grandson Wattson Musgrove.

The family would like to give special thanks to the team at Compassionate Care Hospice for all their love and support.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now