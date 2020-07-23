1/
James Charles Evers
James Charles Evers

Brandon - James Charles Evers, brother of slain civil rights leader, Medgar Wiley Evers, noted Civil Rights Activist, and Jackson businessman passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter, Charlene Evers-Kreel, July 22. He was 97 years old. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Cards and other expressions of sympathy and support will be received at Collins Funeral Home, 415 North Farish Street, Jackson, MS 39202.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
