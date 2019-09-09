Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Byram, MS
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Byram, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Byram, MS
James Cliburn Obituary
James Cliburn

Byram - James Cliburn

Byram

Mr. James Cliburn, 66, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. There will be a visitation on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Byram. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Cliburn, a resident of Byram since 1990, was the plant manager at McCarty Holman Foods for 26 years. He also owned and operated Southern Charm Landscaping. He was an avid outdoorsman; and, especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Cliburn is preceded in death by siblings Dorothy Sills, Jeanette Stovall, Joyce Alexander, Barbara Ann Cliburn, Myrene Morgan; grandchildren, James David King Cliburn, and Shelby Lynn Smith; and stepfather, Bill Henderson. Those left to cherish his memories include: sons, David (Kim King) Cliburn of Brandon, Steve (Mindy) Cliburn of Byram, and Matt (Erin) Cliburn of Brandon; daughter, Angela (Gerald) Thornhill of Brandon; a brother, Mike (Teresa) Cliburn of Terry; sisters, Janie (Buddy) Thomas of Brandon, and Nancy (Larry) Sanders of Pearl; grandchildren, Brenda Atkinson, Charles King Cliburn, Austin Cliburn, Abbie Cliburn, Brody Cliburn, Mattie Rollins Cliburn, Baker Cliburn, Taylor Duncan, and Mackenzie Sims; great grandchildren, Kaleb and Kale Atkinson.

Memorials may be made to Stewpot Community Services in Jackson, MS

An online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 9, 2019
