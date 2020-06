James Clifton Duren, Sr.



Edwards - James C. Duren, Sr., 91, passed away Friday June 12, 2020 in Edwards, MS. A private graveside service will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 in the Edwards Cemetery.



Mr. Duren was born in Robeline, LA the son of Emmett Henry and Ellis Johnson Duren. He worked as a crane operator for over 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who loved the outdoors.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 69 years, Nancy T. Duren; five children, James C. Duren, Jr. (Kimberly); Charles Emmett Duren (Sandy); Kathryn Gray; Tommy Duren; and Cindy Wright; he is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; also, two sisters, Wanda Fenn and Georgia Matthews.









