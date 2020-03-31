Resources
1942 - 2020
Clinton - James "Jim" Cooper Dallas passed away on March 30, 2020 in Clinton, MS. A graveside service will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS.

Jim was born in Philadelphia, MS to the late James Nelson and Ruth Harrison Dallas in 1942. He enjoyed collectible antique cars as well as traveling to car shows and fishing. He was a very outgoing person and will be missed by many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Huff Dallas; daughters, Stacy (John London) Dallas and Suzanne (Greg Crosby) Dallas; sisters, Carolyn Evans, Margaret Burt, Betty Jo Poche and Mary Nell Goudeau and his cousins.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
