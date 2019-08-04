|
James Currie
Ridgeland - James Malcolm Currie, 88, Ridgeland, MS, member of the U.S. Navy and veteran of the Korean War, passed away on July 29, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Madison, Mississippi.
Jim was born in Odebolt, Iowa on January 6, 1931 and was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Donald Currie, and two sisters, Janet Boyd and Dorothy Wales. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Roberta, his sisters, Kathryn Corliss (Don), Barbara Quandahl (Paul), and Nancy Collins, his two daughters, Linda Kuykendall (Carl), and Vicki King (Larry), his son, Jim Currie, and a number of grandsons and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church in Madison, Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum, and Jackson Preparatory School.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 4, 2019