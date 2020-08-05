James D. Seals



Jackson - James D. Seals, 88, peacefully passed away at home on August 1, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1931, in Tupelo, MS.



James is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Rosie Barnes Seals; two brothers, Joe Seals and Harold Seals of Tupelo, MS; two grandchildren; and his church family at Pearl Street A.M.E. Church.



Visitation will be 4pm - 6pm Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Lakeover Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service on Friday at Autumn Woods Cemetery.









