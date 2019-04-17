Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Byram , MS
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Byram , MS
James David King "J.c." Cliburn


James David King "J.C." Cliburn

Brandon - James David King Cliburn "J.C.", 19, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Byram with Dr. Brandon Powell officiating. Visitation will start at 12:30pm until service time.

Survivors include his parents, James D. Cliburn and Kim King; brother, Charles Ryan King-Cliburn; sister, Brenda Lynn Eubanks; and brother-in-law, Dylan Atkinson; grandparents, Debbie and Noel Haynes, Carl Lynn King, James C. Cliburn and Sherri and Grand Bob Fechette; aunts and uncles, Kathi and Randy Masten, Stephen and Mindy Cliburn, Matt and Erin Cliburn and Eric Gibson; nephews, Khale Atkinson and Kaleb Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Autism Society of America or any Literacy Program of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
