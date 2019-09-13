|
|
James "Nemo" Davis
Jackson - James Douglas "Nemo" Davis was born to James and Mary L. Davis. He attended Christ the King, Isabel, Jim Hill and JSU. He was US Army Veteran. He was the second born of ten children. Nemo is survived by sons, Raynard Brooks of Fort Smith, AR, James Davis of New Orleans, LA; Ricco Course of Jackson, MS, daughter, Janea D. Davis of Jackson, MS, seven grandchildren, 4 sisters; Katherine Davis, Lucy Carter, Linda Crawford, Dr. Hursie Sullivan all of Jackson, MS; 4 brothers; Freddie Davis, Sr. (Jeanette), Claude Davis (Margaret), Anthony Davis, Calvin Davis all of Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be Mon., Sept. 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Mount Nebo M.B. Church, 1245 Tunica Street, Jackson, MS with burial in Garden Memorial Park. Family hour will be Sun, Sept. 15, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m., Westhaven Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019