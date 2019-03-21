Services
Culpepper Funeral Service
406 East Adams Street
Kosciusko, MS 39090
(662) 289-4111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Parkway Baptist Church
Kosciusko, MS
Funeral service
Following Services
Kosciusko -

James Dendy "Buster" Oliver passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko after a long battle with Parkinsons. He was 86 years old and was proud to be a lifelong resident of Kosciusko with the exception of a short residence in Pearl, Mississippi and his time in the military. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21st from 12:30 to 2:00 pm at Parkway Baptist Church in Kosciusko with the funeral service immediately following. Graveside services will be held at the Kosciusko City Cemetery. Culpepper Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

He was born on April 17, 1932 in Kosciusko to the late Felton Owen Oliver and Ruby Dendy Oliver. He attended Kosciusko High School and served as the drum major in the band for four years. He graduated from Mississippi State University majoring in Business Administration. He was the drum major in the band at MSU for two years. He was in R.O.T.C. at State and enlisted in the Air Force and served two years in San Antonio, Texas. Upon discharge, he worked for Met Life Insurance for 29 years as a sales representative. He also worked at the Kosciusko Housing Authority, United States Census Bureau and as a rural mail carrier. He enjoyed striking up a conversation with strangers to see if he could make a connection to someone he knew from Kosciusko or Attala County. It was amazing how many times he did. He loved music and singing and even sang to his caregivers in the last few days of his life.

He was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church in Kosciusko. He was very active in all phases of the church from deacon to music director. His love was serving the Lord in his church as long as his health allowed.

Buster is survived by his wife, Joan Simpson Oliver, of Pearl, Mississippi; son, James Russell Oliver (Eula Mae) of Kosciusko; sister, Effie Louise Brigance, of Birmingham, Alabama; daughters, Gail Hathorne (Mike) of Birmingham, Alabama; Pam Simpson of Pearl, Mississippi; Patrice Herrington (Mims) of Pearl, Mississippi; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton and Ruby Oliver; brother, William Owen "Billy" Oliver; sisters, Mary Frances "Tannie" Lawshe; Alice Maude "Monkey" Callicutt; and first wife, Gloria Hartness Oliver.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 21, 2019
