James Douglas Pace



Brandon, MS - James Douglas Pace passed away on June 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Jim was born on May 26, 1942 and grew up on a family farm in Johns, Mississippi. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard, did survey work, and retired from the Coca-Cola company after 30 years of work.



In 1969, he married the love of his life, Patricia, to whom he would remain devoted until the day of his death. They were active members of Brandon First United Methodist church. Jim was an example of true Christ-like service, caring for his neighbor as himself and viewing everyone he met as a neighbor. He visited the sick, fixed appliances and did odd jobs for those in need, and gave fresh vegetables and blueberries to everyone he met.



He is preceded in death by his father, Wiley Pace, his mother, Jocyphine Pace, and his siblings: J.W., Myrtle, Bill and Bobby.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia; his daughter, Susan Kasteler (Brandon); his son, Christopher Pace (Beth); his brother and sister, Tom and Louise; and his grandchildren, Isaac, India, Asher, Aiden, Everett, Harper, and Abigail.



His life of honesty, service, faithfulness, and joy was a powerful example to his family. We loved him dearly, and he will be sorely missed.



A viewing will be held at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Brandon First United Methodist Church with burial immediately following at the Johns Cemetery. Published in Clarion Ledger on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary