James "Carlton" Driskell, Jr.
Brandon - James "Carlton" Driskell, Jr., 69, died Saturday March 16, 2019 at his favorite place, the deer camp. Born in Scott County, his family moved to Jackson where he was raised. He graduated from Winfield High School in Jackson in 1967 and attended Hinds Community College. He was an avid outdoorsman who retired from MS Department of Transportation after 33 years of service. He began his career with the MS Department of Motor Vehicle, then to MS State Tax Commission, then to MS Department of Transportation. He achieved Master Sergeant status before retiring. He was also a firearms instructor and a drug interdiction officer.
Carlton was preceded in death by his parents James Carlton Driskell, Sr. and Conelious Smith Driskell. He is survived by his true love, wife "Glenda Faye"; daughter, Lisa Knight; Granddaughter, Beth McCord (Jeremy); Great Grandson, Landon; best friends, Roy Gates, Henry Steen (Paula) and JR Richardson; and a host of friends and extended family from all over. He was loved by many and never met a stranger.
Family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Lakewood Funeral Home. The celebration of his life will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the chapel of Lakewood Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019