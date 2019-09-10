Services
James E. "Jimmy" Cowden


1945 - 2019
James E. "Jimmy" Cowden Obituary
James E. "Jimmy" Cowden

Brandon, MS - James E "Jimmy" Cowden, 74 of Brandon, MS died September 8, 2019. He was born in Bay Springs, MS to Earnest and Lucy Mae Cowden. He was a faithful member of Brandon Baptist Church. He worked in the electrical industry for over 50 years and owned Jim Cowden Electric for the majority of those years.

Survivors include spouse, Polly Cowden, daughter, Wendy (Kelly) Fisk, son, Marty (Michelle) Cowden, grandchildren Ashley, Chelsea, Peyton and Keegan, and brother, Bill Cowden.

Visitation is at Ott and Lee in Brandon on 9/10/19 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral is at Brandon Baptist Church, 100 Brandon Baptist Drive, Brandon, MS 39204 on 9/11/19 at 11:00, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brandon Baptist Building Fund or to Hope House of Hospitality, 786 E Northside Dr., Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019
