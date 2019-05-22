|
|
James E. Merritt
Jackson - James Edwin Merritt, aka "Coach," "Dobber Jim," or "Chief," depending on when you attended Murrah High School, died on Tuesday, May 20, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland from complications of Parkinson's disease. There will be a private interment for family. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Jackson with the funeral service to follow.
James Merritt was born June 24, 1927 in D'Lo, Mississippi, to Angus Jackson Merritt and LaBirdie Leggett Merritt, the second of their six children. He graduated from Petal High School in 1945, joined the navy in the closing days of World War II, and was discharged in August of 1946.
He enrolled at Mississippi College where he played football, baseball, and basketball and graduated in 1949. In 2001, he was inducted into the Mississippi College Sports Hall of Fame.
After graduation, James married Jewel Claire Pittman of Tylertown and accepted a position to teach and coach at Merigold, MS, where he taught English and coached football, girls and boys basketball, and baseball.
In 1953, he was hired as the Assistant Coach of football and tennis at Central High School in Jackson.
In 1955, Murrah High School opened and he became the first head coach of football and track and taught social studies and American history. He coached 6 years at Murrah and in 1961 became the second principal. James served as principal of Murrah for 18 years. He retired in 1989, having spent 40 years in public education.
James Merritt made his profession of faith in Jesus Christ at the age of 8 at the Macedonia Baptist Church. He was committed to Christian service and was active in all churches of which he was a member. James began teaching Sunday School in Merigold and he continued to teach until he was well into his 80s. At First Baptist, James and Jewel taught Single Adults, Young Adults and Median Adults. He was a life deacon, member of the choir, choir president, and member of the choir hall of fame. He and Jewel shared a deep love for missions and were active in many mission endeavours of the church.
James Merritt exemplified the values of Christian service, patriotism, and loyalty. He was married to Jewel for 64 years before her death in 2014. He was quick to say that she was the best thing that happened in his life.
Mr. Merritt was predeceased by his wife, Jewel Claire Pittman Merritt and two of his brothers, A.J. Merritt and Carl Merritt. He is survived by two sons, Jim Merritt of Jackson and Dr. Greg Merritt (Leslie) of Fairhope, AL. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Wade Merritt (Ashley) of Birmingham, AL; Leigh Segrest (Spencer) of Fairhope, AL; and Davis Merritt (Kathleen) of Boca Raton, FL. He was proud to claim three great grandchildren, Livi, Molly, and Sam. He is also survived by a brother Dewey Merritt (Betty) of Richmond, VA, and two sisters, Mrs. Annie Katherine Limbert of Hattiesburg and Mrs. Linda Pratt of Dallas, TX.
The family wishes to express its deepest thanks and love to Ms. Debbie Cook for her devoted care of both Mr. and Mrs. Merritt, to Mrs. Melvin Yarber for her faithful service to Mr. and Mrs. Merritt, and to the staffs of the Orchard and of Hospice Ministries for their many kindnesses.
Memorial gifts in honor of Mr. Merritt may be made to any of the mission ministries of First Baptist Church of Jackson, including the Lottie Moon Offering for Foreign Missions, the Annie Armstrong Offering for North American Missions, the Margaret Lackey Offering for State Missions, Mission First for inner city of Jackson Missions, or the GO Fund assisting church members fund mission trips. The church's address is P.O. Box 250, Jackson, MS, 39205.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 22 to May 23, 2019