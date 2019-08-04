|
|
Dr. James E. Parkman, Sr.
Clinton - James Edward Parkman, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Brookdale in Clinton, MS. A Celebration of his life will be held at 11am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton, Dr. Bill Baker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Clinton Cemetery.
Jim Parkman was born November 28, 1922 in Pulaski, MS. He was raised in a farming family. After graduating from Clinton High School he began his studies at Mississippi College which were immediately interrupted by World War II. He served the duration of the war in the US Army Air Corp Pacific Fifth Air Force mostly in Australia. He returned to his studies at MC where he captained the basketball and cross country teams. After graduation he coached at Hollandale and Bentonia, MS before returning to MC where he coached, taught and completed a Master's Degree. He would later be inducted into the MC Sports Hall of Fame and named to The Order of the Golden Arrow. Throughout his life Coach Parkman remained a loyal Mississippi College Choctaw.
He married Helen Martin in 1949 and they had four sons whom they raised in Clinton, MS. Helen Parkman died in 1974, and James subsequently married Dorothy Murray in 1976 adding three more sons and a daughter to his family.
James received his Doctorate from USM in 1964. After returning to MC, Dr. Parkman then organized the Athletics Program at DeKalb College near Stone Mountain, GA. He returned to Mississippi to take up a career in the Mississippi Department of Education teaching drug and alcohol education.
Dr. Parkman was dedicated to his family. He was an active member of the Clinton community. He was a faithful member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Clinton. James Parkman was always dedicated to his family, his faith and his community. He shared friendship with many from his youth and throughout his life and was known to many as a very best friend.
He is survived by his children, James Parkman, Jr., Mark Parkman, Bruce Parkman, Joel Parkman, Steve Murray, Suzanne Damron, Stan Murray and Mark Murray; grandchildren, Hayden Parkman, Daniel Parkman, Katherine Parkman, Scott Parkman, Ashley Keslinger, James Jordan Parkman, Missy Murray, Jason Murray, Cameron Murray, Ben Murray, Elizabeth Frazier and John Damron; great-grandchildren, Trinity Parkman, Jordan Felicia Parkman, James Parkman III, Jacob Parkman, Buddy Carter, Beau Carter, Charlie Carter, Evan Murray and Henry Murray; brother, Howard Parkman; and sister, Sue Pevey.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mississippi College at http://plannedgiving.mc.edu/memorials-and-tribute-gifts.
Guestbook at wrightferguson.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 4, 2019