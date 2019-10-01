Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Earl Ashley


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Earl Ashley Obituary
James Earl Ashley

Brandon, MS - James Earl Ashley, 85, transitioned peacefully to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Visitation will start at 9:30am Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS until the 11am service in the chapel. Interment will follow in Johns Cemetery on Highway 18 in Brandon, MS.

He was born May 1, 1934, in Magee and was a member of Magee Baptist Church. He retired from Yellow Freight in 2001. He served in the United States Air Force and was a fellow Master Mason and Shriner. He had a soft spot for children, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mildred Cook Ashley; two sons, David Ashley of Georgia and Keith Ashley (Pat) of Brandon; two daughters, Cindy Ashley Lewis (Bob) of Pelahatchie and Lisa Ashley Bacon Fears (Ron) of Bentonia; six grandchildren, Shaunna, Chris, Randy, Gerrad, Dustin and TJ; eleven great-grandchildren; Keely, Haylee, Caden, James, Ethan, Lexi, Sophie, Garrett, Skylar, Niyah and Noré; a host of nephews and nieces and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barnis and Faye Ashley; sisters, Patsy Carter and Rita Powers and brother, Danny Ashley.

Memorials may be made to the .

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now