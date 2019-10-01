|
James Earl Ashley
Brandon, MS - James Earl Ashley, 85, transitioned peacefully to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Visitation will start at 9:30am Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS until the 11am service in the chapel. Interment will follow in Johns Cemetery on Highway 18 in Brandon, MS.
He was born May 1, 1934, in Magee and was a member of Magee Baptist Church. He retired from Yellow Freight in 2001. He served in the United States Air Force and was a fellow Master Mason and Shriner. He had a soft spot for children, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mildred Cook Ashley; two sons, David Ashley of Georgia and Keith Ashley (Pat) of Brandon; two daughters, Cindy Ashley Lewis (Bob) of Pelahatchie and Lisa Ashley Bacon Fears (Ron) of Bentonia; six grandchildren, Shaunna, Chris, Randy, Gerrad, Dustin and TJ; eleven great-grandchildren; Keely, Haylee, Caden, James, Ethan, Lexi, Sophie, Garrett, Skylar, Niyah and Noré; a host of nephews and nieces and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barnis and Faye Ashley; sisters, Patsy Carter and Rita Powers and brother, Danny Ashley.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019