James Earl Turnage
Madison - James Earl Turnage, 91, went to be with our Lord on March 5. Jim was born in New Hebron, MS, on March 15, 1927, to the late Preston and Ola Bale Dickerson Turnage. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jane, two sons, three stepchildren, many grandchildren, great-children, nieces and nephews.
Jim served in Germany in the U. S. Army during World War II, graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, and was employed as an accountant by the State Tax Commission until retirement.
Jim was a man faithful and devoted to the Word of God and had been a longtime member of the United Methodist denomination.
Jim's family is most grateful for the compassionate care given by the staffs of Sunnybrook Estates, Baptist Hospital and Hospice Ministries.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel (3rd floor) of Sunnybrook Estates, Madison, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 14, 2019