Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel (3rd floor) of Sunnybrook Estates
Resources
More Obituaries for James Turnage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Earl Turnage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Earl Turnage Obituary
James Earl Turnage

Madison - James Earl Turnage, 91, went to be with our Lord on March 5. Jim was born in New Hebron, MS, on March 15, 1927, to the late Preston and Ola Bale Dickerson Turnage. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jane, two sons, three stepchildren, many grandchildren, great-children, nieces and nephews.

Jim served in Germany in the U. S. Army during World War II, graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, and was employed as an accountant by the State Tax Commission until retirement.

Jim was a man faithful and devoted to the Word of God and had been a longtime member of the United Methodist denomination.

Jim's family is most grateful for the compassionate care given by the staffs of Sunnybrook Estates, Baptist Hospital and Hospice Ministries.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel (3rd floor) of Sunnybrook Estates, Madison, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.