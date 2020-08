Or Copy this URL to Share

James Edward Killebrew



Lexington - James Edward Killebrew, 77 of Lexington Mississippi passed away on August 8th, 2020. There will be a drive through visitation at Oregon Memorial Church on Monday, August 10th, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Graveside services to be held at Coxburg Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m.



We are asking for the family's safety and yours that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.









