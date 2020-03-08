|
|
James Edward McEachern
Pearl - James Edward McEachern was born in Vaiden, MS on September 1, 1931 to John Oscar and Doris James McEachern, where he grew up playing football and enjoying activities at Shongalo Presbyterian Church.
He died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a brief illness at River Oaks Hospital in Flowood, MS.
James is survived by his faithful wife of nearly seventy years, Harriet Roberts McEachern of Pearl; five daughters, Celia Kacho (Michael) of Columbus, Mary Lee Floyd (Tal) of Pearl, Gina Hobby (Chuck) of Ridgeland, Kristi Moore of Pearl, Laurie Calhoun (Matt) of Summit; three sons, Mike McEachern (Jo Ann) of Pearl, Jim McEachern (Marilyn) of Waynesboro, and Stacy McEachern of Florence; two sisters, Mary Annice McCrory and Barbara Jeanette Oakes of Kosciusko; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was a very hard worker and was an exceptional auto mechanic and brake specialist for over fifty years, including many years at Wilkinson 555. After retirement, he enjoyed working for the Forestry Department.
James was loved dearly by his family. He enjoyed time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was always happy to see them. He had a special touch when it came to growing a garden or a beautiful flower. He could fix or repair most anything. James had a very kind, compassionate heart and looked for opportunities to serve and help others. James and Harriet were members of Griffith Memorial Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood on March 11, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon with services immediately following. Interment follows at Floral Hills Memory Garden in Pearl.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020