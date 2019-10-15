|
James Edward (Jim) Sutterfield, Jr.
James Edward (Jim) Sutterfield, Jr., age 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at home in Ponchatoula, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Jim was born on June 3, 1947 in Tampa, Florida to James Edward and Dorothy Sutterfield. He spent his childhood mainly in northeast Mississippi.
He was a resident of Ponchatoula and formerly of Brandon, MS. He was an Air Force veteran serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam war. Before leaving Vietnam, Jim was hired by Burroughs Corporation (now Unisys) and was soon promoted to management. He was employed by them for over forty years and was regional client services manager for most of the Southeast region when he retired.
Upon retirement, Jim became a passionate and dedicated champion for abused and neglected children. His role as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for ten years made a real difference in the lives of "his" kids. Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hammond, LA.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn, and his daughters, Leigh Ann Sutterfield Medina (Gil) of Pensacola, FL, and Lauren Sutterfield Geer (Bryan) of Brandon, MS. Jim is also survived by his brother Tom Sutterfield (Denise) of Pensacola, FL. Jim was "Gramps" to his precious granddaughter, Hadley, and he was honored to have his "bonus" grandchildren, Melody, Ryan, and Marisa Medina.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Curtis Sutterfield.
Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. until 12 noon, on Friday, October 18th at First Presbyterian Church of Hammond followed by the memorial service beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Hammond, P.O. Box 726, Hammond, LA 70404, Child Advocacy Services, 1504 W Church Street, Hammond, LA 70401, or (), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, Louisiana. Jim's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019