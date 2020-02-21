Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
James Edward "Ed" Woods Sr.


1930 - 2020
James Edward "Ed" Woods Sr. Obituary


James Edward Woods, Sr. (Ed, Daddy, and Pappy), 89, passed on to his heavenly father at 11:30 PM on Thursday February 20, 2020 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Ed leaves his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth Graham Woods (Liz); his son James Edward "Ed" Woods, Jr. (Linda); his son David W. Woods (Kim); his brother Ben Woods; his grandchildren Heidi Berry (John); Chess Woods (Sarah); Miller Woods (Sarah); and his 8 great grandchildren: Ashton, Bailey, Ella, Kate, Dylyn, Colt, Gretchen and Hazel. Ed also leaves 7 nephews and 4 nieces.

Ed was born and raised in Bentonia, Mississippi, the son of Joseph Benjamin Woods, Sr. and Mathilde Martin Woods. Ed is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles David Woods.

Ed served in the United States Army in Korea and retired from the Jackson Fire Department. After retirement from the JFD, he served as Used Truck Manager at Empire Truck Sales.

Ed was known for his wonderful and robust laugh, his great sense of humor, his tremendous faith in God, and his complete and total love and devotion to his family. Ed was a man of many talents and was known for being able to do anything he set his mind to do. Ed was the "go to guy" for so many family members and friends. To know him was to love him.

Ed and Liz have had a profound, positive impact on every life they have touched.

You are invited to a gathering of friends and family at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church on Highway 433 West Bentonia, Mississippi with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 PM.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
