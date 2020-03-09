|
James Emery Bradshaw Jr.
In Loving Memory, James Emery Bradshaw Jr., entered eternal rest on March 5, 2020 at the age of 41. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. James was born in Jackson, MS on October 19, 1978 to James Emery Bradshaw Sr. and Brenda Bradshaw Hutchins. He loved his family and truly enjoyed spending time with them and friends.
James became a Journeyman Electrician after school and worked out of the Local 480, Jackson MS. During his career he traveled across the country working on many projects. He met fellow "Brothers and Sisters" across the country making friends everywhere he worked. James spent several years in the San Francisco area during his career working on large projects and often had amazing stories. James loved to hunt, fish, and cook. He never met a stranger and developed lifelong friendships.
Survivors include: Wife Jennifer Bradshaw, Daughters: Makenzie, Layla, and Gracie Bradshaw Stepchildren: Chloe' and Andy Fredericks. Siblings: Keith Bradshaw (Carla), Daniel Coulter, Matthew Coulter, Jessica Kelly (Adam), Buck Hutchins (Chelsea). Parents: Brenda and Chris Hutchins, James and Christy Bradshaw. Grandparents: Chuck and Glenda Horner, John and Teresa Bradshaw. Also left to mourn are the many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and neighbors. James is preceded in death by his Grandfather: Joseph William Weathersby.
Services: Friday March 13th 2020 at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129 (314-894-4500).
In leu of flowers please send me memorials to:
Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, MO or to a .
An additional service will be held at a later date in the Jackson, MS area.
James's family wishes to extend appreciation to all of his friends, and to all those who have expressed their friendship, sympathy, prayers and love for James.
