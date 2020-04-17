|
James Franklin Betts, Jr.
Jackson - James Franklin Betts, Jr. filed his last return on April 15, 2020, in Jackson, MS, at the age of 80. Leave it to a good CPA to schedule his departure on Tax Day.
Frank led a life dedicated to integrity and service to the accounting profession, his community and his church. He loved his family and friends dearly, was so proud of his children, and his work family made going to work a joy for him every day. He loved traveling from 4th of July holidays with his sister and her family in Iowa to Wyoming, Montana and beyond. His most favorite pastimes were deer hunting at his club in Lake Providence, LA, and LSU Tigers Football games. Always faithful to his Savior, he served as a Lifetime Deacon at First Baptist Church Jackson for 53 years. He will always be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, caring man who honored Christ throughout his life and shared his wisdom as a mentor to countless others.
Born in Shreveport, LA, Frank earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA, where he lettered in Baseball and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. It was there he met "my bride" as he always referred to his wife, Raye, and the two of them celebrated a marriage that would last almost 59 years.
Moving to Jackson in 1962, Frank practiced public accounting with Howie & Gallagher and Williams, Nader & Matthews before joining Ross, Eubank, Betts & Co. as a partner in 1970. He was elected managing partner of the firm in 1972. During his 55 years in public accounting, his vast experience in auditing and accounting brought recognition to his firm. Frank served as Managing Partner of Eubank, Betts, Hirn & Wood, PLLC, now Haddox Reid Eubank & Betts.
His many distinctions include serving three terms on the U. S. Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and three terms each on the Technical Issues Committee (TIC) and he Executive Committee of the AICPA Private Companies Practice Section (PSCP). Frank co-authored the Practioner's Publishing Company's nationally acclaimed annual "Guide to Auditor's Reports" published for CPA Firms from 1982 to the present and served two terms as Chairman of CPA Associates International, a worldwide association of accounting firms in 70 countries. Frank was also involved in the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants throughout his career.
He is survived by his wife, Raye Ellen Reese Betts; son, Michael Andrew Betts of Denham Springs, LA; daughters, Mary Leslie Betts of Bartlett, TN and Rachel Lee Betts Ravenstein (much loved son-in-law John) of Jackson, MS; sister, Lynda Betts Richards (Jim) of Hartford, IA; nieces, Ann McDonnieal Fowler (David) of New York City, NY, and Jan McDonnieal Wilson (Daron) of Jackson, MS; and nephew, Dennis Duncan, Jr.(Kim) of Hartford, IA. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin and Lytle Clark Betts, and his brother, Lee Betts.
Pallbearers were Dr. William Ashford, Darron Byrd, Dennis Duncan, Jr., David Fowler, Mark Green, John Ravenstein, Charles Renfrow, Jim Richards, Dr. Earl Stubblefield and Daron Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers were members of the Berean Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to First Baptist Church Jackson Senior Adult Ministry, 431 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or Living Services P. O. Box 275, Madison, MS 39130-1275.
Graveside services were held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS on Friday, April 17th, 2020. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020