James Franklin "Frank" McClellan
James Franklin "Frank" McClellan died Saturday April 18, 2020. He was born November 17, 1940 to the family of Kyle and Christine McClellan in Sallis, Mississippi. He attended Sallis Elementary and graduated from McAdams High School. Frank chose to continue his studies with a combined total of 6 years between Holmes Junior College and Delta State University. He received his Bachelor, Masters and Specialist degrees in Education.
Frank had a love for sports and played football. He coached football in McAdams Mississippi prior to coming to Barton in 1970. He left Barton for a year in 1980 to coach in Durant, Mississippi. After the year he returned to Barton where he led the school to unprecedented success. His 367 wins are more than any coach in state history. The Barton Bears won a record 63 straight games in the late 1980's, and once totaled 111 straight regular season wins with him as their coach before his 2005 retirement. He was a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame.
In 1963 Frank married his high school sweetheart, Judith Armstrong. They were blessed in life with four children and the joys of seeing them mature to begin families of their own.
At the young age of 12, Frank accepted Christ as his personal Saviour. He was baptized in 1952 at the age of 12 becoming a member of the New Hope Lutheran Church in Sallis, Mississippi. For the last 62 years he has been a faithful member of the Lexa Methodist Church and at one time held the position of Lay Leader.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Judith McClellan, and son, Frank McClellan Jr.; grandson, Samuel McClellan; and brother, Curtis McClellan.
He is survived by sons, Scott McClellan and wife Krista of Dothan, Alabama, Brad McClellan and wife Susan of Sara, Mississippi; daughter LeAnn Pettie and husband Brian, of Bono, Arkansas; brother, Liary McClellan, sister, Janie Buford, Grandchildren: Aniston, Graham, Garrett McClellan, Meri-Bradley McClellan and Slade Pettie.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines we will not be posting service dates and times.
The family request memorials be made to Coach McClellan Scholarship Fund: P.O. Box 97, Barton, AR 72312, Reference Coach McClellan Scholarship.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020