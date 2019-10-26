|
James Gary Byrd
Knoxville - Mr. James Gary Byrd, 82, passed away from this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home in Knoxville, TN, with his loved ones by his side. A graveside celebration of his life will be held in Mississippi at Florence Cemetery on October 29th at 1:00 p.m.
James Gary (Jimmy) Byrd, a southern Baptist, loved his family and friends and was a dedicated community servant. Mr. Byrd served in the US Navy on board the USS Oriskany; retired as Sergeant from the Jackson Police Department; and, served as Major of Wackenhut Security. He was an avid fisherman and loved sharing outdoor adventures and travel with his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Vera Byrd; stepmother, Ruth Byrd; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Bob Wiggins; and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Ed North.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Maxine Pevey Byrd; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mike Stewart of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Shandi Stewart of Flowood, MS; brother and sister-in-law, Alton and Christa Pevey of Tom's River, NJ; along with other dear relatives and cherished friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tennessee Dachshund Rescue in Cookeville, TN and Country Honk Farm in Mooresburg, TN.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019