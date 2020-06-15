James H. Blair
James H. Blair

Mendenhall - James H. Blair passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Mendenhall, MS. He was born on March 18, 1943, to his parents, the late James Milton Blair and Marie (Butler) Blair.

James was a loving son, husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend. He never met a stranger. Everyone he met in life, he left a lasting impression on and they shared countless stories from then forward. He was a lifelong law enforcement officer. He served as a crossing guard for his grandchildren's school, Simpson Central. His hobbies were hunting and fishing and he especially enjoyed going with his grandchildren. He was a deputy sheriff with the Simpson County Sheriff's Department. He loved his job and his coworkers were his closest friends. He enjoyed playing jokes on his brothers and sisters in uniform. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Joyce (Waller) Blair; sons, Randy Blair, Mike Blair (Tammy), John Smith; daughters, Vicki Blair, Stacy Blair (Cheek), Kimberly Boyd, Debra Brumbeloe; brother, Archie Blair; sister, Charlotte Johnson; seventeen grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie Blair; son, Wayne Brumbeloe; daughter, Laura Michelle Brumbeloe; brothers, Lavelle Blair, W.F. Blair and sister, Mary Nunnery.

Visitation for James will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Tutor Funeral Home, 3035 Hwy 13 S, Mendenhall, MS from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Tutor Funeral Home with interment following in Ruth Cemetery, Ruth, MS (Lincoln County) Brother Roger Lee will officiate the service.

Pallbearers will be his friends and coworkers, the deputies of the Simpson County Sheriff Department.

Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tutor Funeral Home
3035 Simpson Highway 13
Mendenhall, MS 39114
601.847.9199
