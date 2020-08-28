1/1
James Harold Owens
James Harold Owens

Meridian - James Harold Owens of Meridian, MS passed peacefully early Tuesday Aug 4th."Jimmy" aka "DAWG," kind & optomistic, loved his days at University of Southern Mississppi where he played football and fondly reminisced about his days as a Pike brother at PI Kappa Alpha. He is survived by his daughter Christian Owens of Los Angeles, Ca, Step-Daughter Robin Erb, Ex-wife Linda Bishop Smith Boston, MA, Sister Jan Channell, and nephew Rob Channell both of Wesson, MS & will be greatly missed. Buriel will be at Magnolia Cemetary. Memorial service to be announced at a later date due to Covid-19.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
