James Harrison Lambdin, Jr.
James Harrison (Harry) Lambdin, Jr, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Harry was born on January 20, 1952, in Jackson, Mississippi to the late James Harrison Lambdin and Norvelle Beard Lambdin. A graduate of Murrah High School in 1970, he continued his education at the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University graduating with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration in 1974.
Following college, he joined Deposit Guaranty National Bank serving in various commercial lending positions. His Mississippi banking career spanned over forty years before retiring to Oxford.
Mr. Lambdin was the proud recipient of the Andrew Jackson Council of the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award. He served as board chairman of Habitat for Humanity/Metro Jackson in the 1980's.
He is survived by a daughter, Mabel (Mamie) Adams Lambdin; two sisters, Jane Lambdin Longino of Atlanta, GA., Ann Lambdin Young (R. James) of Jackson, MS; and five nieces and nephews.
Harry was blessed with many friends, his wonderful daughter and loving family. He will be missed.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Jackson, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity / Metro Jackson or a charity of choice
.