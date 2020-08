Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Henry Johnson



James Henry Johnson, 81, retired teacher, died Saturday, August 15th, at Hospice Ministries of Jackson, Ms. Visitation is at 9:00 a.m. Services are at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store