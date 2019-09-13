Services
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
601-366-9889
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
461 W. Northside Dr
Jackson, MS 39206
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
Shady Grove Baptist Church
2110 Ridgeway Street
Burial
Following Services
Garden Memorial Park
Resources
James Joseph Tripp Jr. Obituary
James Joseph Tripp, Jr.

Jackson - James Joseph Tripp, Jr. passed away September 9, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. He was ninety-one years old.

Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. The funeral service

on Saturday, July 14, will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2110 Ridgeway Street. Burial will follow in Garden Memorial Park.

Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019
