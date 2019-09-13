|
|
James Joseph Tripp, Jr.
Jackson - James Joseph Tripp, Jr. passed away September 9, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. He was ninety-one years old.
Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Collins Northside Chapel, 461 West Northside Drive. The funeral service
on Saturday, July 14, will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2110 Ridgeway Street. Burial will follow in Garden Memorial Park.
Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019