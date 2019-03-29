Resources
More Obituaries for James Crenshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lamar Crenshaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Lamar Crenshaw Obituary
James Lamar Crenshaw

Fernandina Beach, FL - James L. Crenshaw, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 18, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his spouse, Pam Harless Crenshaw, two children, two step-children, 13 grandchildren, a sister and other extended family. He graduated in 1970 with a degree in Business from University of Richmond in VA where he played football. His career in medical sales was spent in Richmond and Atlanta. In 2013 he moved to Fernandina Beach, FL. Remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to Memorial United Methodist Church, Fernandina Beach, FL (http://mumconline.com/give) or Boston University's Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy Fund (https://tinyurl.com/CrenshawCTE).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.