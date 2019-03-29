|
James Lamar Crenshaw
Fernandina Beach, FL - James L. Crenshaw, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 18, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his spouse, Pam Harless Crenshaw, two children, two step-children, 13 grandchildren, a sister and other extended family. He graduated in 1970 with a degree in Business from University of Richmond in VA where he played football. His career in medical sales was spent in Richmond and Atlanta. In 2013 he moved to Fernandina Beach, FL. Remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to Memorial United Methodist Church, Fernandina Beach, FL (http://mumconline.com/give) or Boston University's Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy Fund (https://tinyurl.com/CrenshawCTE).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 29, 2019