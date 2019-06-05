|
James Lampton Sr.
Jackson - James Holmes Lampton, Sr. of Marble Falls, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Jim was born in Jackson, Mississippi to Katherine Bryan and Robert Benjamin Lampton on September 15, 1959. He is predeceased by both his parents. While living in Jackson, Jim was a communicant of St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Lampton, his children: James Lampton (Andrea) and grandson Henry, April Lampton and his grandson Noah, Anderson Lampton (Danielle) and his grandsons Owen and David, and Mary Shearer (Chris) and his grandson Victor, his siblings: Kate Lampton, Mary Puckett (Richard), Bob Lampton (Carmel) and Bryan Lampton, and Margaret's children.
Services and burial were held in Marble Falls, Texas.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 5, 2019