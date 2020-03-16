Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
James Larry Graves


1934 - 2020
James Larry Graves Obituary
James Larry Graves

Jackson - James Larry Graves, 85, passed away on March 15, 2020. James was born on August 8, 1934, the first son of Pauline and J.C. Graves. After graduating from Byram High School, James graduated from Mississippi State University. He had a successful career as a real estate appraiser, establishing Graves Appraisal Service.

Larry will be missed by daughter, Theresa Maxwell and husband, Kim Toufectis of Washington, D.C., son, Michael Graves of Rogers, AR, son, Kenny Graves of Jackson, MS, son Danny Graves of Jackson, MS, sister, Jeri Meteer of Brandon, MS, grandchildren, Nieces, nephews, loving friends and mother of his children, Geraldine (Geri) Dickson Graves of Clinton, MS. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Robbie Graves, a brother, John Paul Graves, granddaughter, Jessica Graves, great granddaughter, Sophia McGuffie.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 18 with visitation Tuesday, March 17 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm all at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
