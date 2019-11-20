|
|
James Lee Achord, M.D.
Brandon - James Lee Achord, M.D. of Brandon, MS left this earthly world to be with his loving wife in heaven on 18 November 2019 with family at his side. A loving father and mentor, Jim was born in Dayton, OH on 24 September 1931 and grew up in Alamo, GA. Upon graduating high school, he attended Emory University and was accepted into the Emory School of Medicine at the end of his Junior year in college. Dr. Achord was an accomplished physician in Internal Medicine specializing in Gastroenterology and in academia for 45 years. After graduating from the Emory School of Medicine, he went on to serve in the Army Reserves and held many positions to include Governor of the Mississippi chapter of the American College of Physicians, President of the American College of Gastroenterology, Medical Director and Director of Medical Education at the Medical Center of Central Georgia, in Macon, GA, to Professor of Medicine and Director of Digestive Diseases at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A prolific writer of over 100 scientific articles, editorials and contributing author in multiple medical texts, he was fond of saying "I don't just write, I give birth". His awards included the Samuel Weiss Award from the American College of Gastroenterology, Laureate and Masters Awards from the Mississippi chapter, American College of Physicians. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Pat Moore Achord, his parents Lonnie and Ethel Achord and a sister Pat Achord. He is survived by a sister, Judy Rhodes of Lyons, GA, his three children; Michael and Melinda Achord of Hazel Green, AL, Ann and Wallace "Rope" Burns of Brandon, MS and Dr. Andy and Amy Achord of Madison, MS; 13 grandchildren; Michael (Lauren), Chris (Lisa) and Leigh Ann Achord, Trip Burns, Emily Burns (Nick) Bedell, Heather Achord (Ben) Bryan, Allie, Sam and Ben Achord, Tyler (Katherine) and Taylor (Alicia) Crick, and Conner and Clein Bailey; 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements provided by Berryhill Funeral Home, Huntsville, AL. A Celebration of Life will be held 23 November 2019 at Saint Mark's United Methodist Church, Brandon, MS at 2 pm with visitation at 1 pm. Interment will be in the Alamo Cemetery, Alamo, GA. A special thanks to Alabama Kindred Hospice for their care and assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in his memory.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019