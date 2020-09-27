James Leslie Sowell
Canton - James Leslie Sowell, 74, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be Monday at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Visitation will resume Tuesday at 12:00 pm at Old Madison Presbyterian Church until the 1:00 pm funeral service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
James Leslie was preceded in death by brothers, John Wayman Sowell and Jerry Dean Sowell.
Survivors include: wife of 52 years, Linda Vandevere Sowell; sons, Jerry Albert Sowell (Kristy) and Vandy James Sowell (Kebbie); daughter, Mary Elizabeth Sowell Williams (Mark); brother, Larry Wade Sowell Letha); sister, Mary Jane Sowell Boutwell (Leon); and grandchildren, Taylor Madison Williams (Danielle), Bella Jewel Williams, Elise Sowell, Ashlee Sowell, Ivy Sowell, and James Brandt Sowell.
