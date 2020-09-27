1/
James Leslie Sowell
1946 - 2020
James Leslie Sowell

Canton - James Leslie Sowell, 74, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be Monday at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Visitation will resume Tuesday at 12:00 pm at Old Madison Presbyterian Church until the 1:00 pm funeral service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

James Leslie was preceded in death by brothers, John Wayman Sowell and Jerry Dean Sowell.

Survivors include: wife of 52 years, Linda Vandevere Sowell; sons, Jerry Albert Sowell (Kristy) and Vandy James Sowell (Kebbie); daughter, Mary Elizabeth Sowell Williams (Mark); brother, Larry Wade Sowell Letha); sister, Mary Jane Sowell Boutwell (Leon); and grandchildren, Taylor Madison Williams (Danielle), Bella Jewel Williams, Elise Sowell, Ashlee Sowell, Ivy Sowell, and James Brandt Sowell.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
SEP
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Old Madison Presbyterian Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Old Madison Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
