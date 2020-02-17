Services
James Lyles Obituary
James Lyles

Lena - James Timothy Lyles, 73, (8th of 9 children of the late Clarence and Maybelle Lyles). A retired home builder and roofing contractor died Wed. 2/12/20 at home surrounded by his loving family. Borne in Hinds Co.MS, he attended Forest Hill High School where he played center for the Basketball Team. He loved to travel, spend time around a campfire with family and friends but especially enjoyed a public ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses sharing encouragement from the Bible with every listening ear.

Funeral services will be 3/7/20 at 1 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Hwy 471 Brandon, MS.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years MiDona.

He is survived by: children James Tracy Lyles, Tiffany Craig (Tommy), Kaleb Lyles ( Andrea). Niece Annali Bell (Eric)

Granddaughter Angelle Le' Lyles, Great niece Summer Bell

Shannon Ellis & Family, Brandy Pepper and Family

Siblings Norma Lung, Sybil Culley, Paul Lyles and Aunt Dorothy Simmons and a large host of other family members.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 17 to Mar. 1, 2020
