James M. Joiner
Brandon, MS - James M. Joiner, 43, of Brandon, MS., passed-away on July 15, 2020 after a brief illness. James is survived by his Mother, Pam Joiner & Father, Jim Joiner of Brandon, MS., his brother David of New Orleans, LA as well as his most special niece Ava Joiner. We also want to recognize a long time, very special friend Leilani Quinata from Dallas, TX., as part of our family.
James was a graduate of NWR High School in 1995 and Belhaven University in 2005. He worked as a Client Portfolio Manager for Engie Insight, an International leader in utility management.
We will miss his quick wit, his humor, as well as his ability to laugh, make you laugh and laugh at himself. Few people have the fashion ability of James. From Dr. Seuss knee high socks, Dolly Parton tee shirts and Golden Girls memorabilia, James was truly his own person.
Visitation will be from 4-6 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Ott & Lee Funeral home in Brandon. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
Burial services will be @ 2:00PM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Lakeland Place Cemetery, Brandon, MS. Dr Edward Mahaffey will officiate. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED.
Pallbearers are: William Luke (New York, New York), Steven Walker (Atlanta, GA), Vaught Moody (Brandon, MS), Chad Mclain (Jackson, MS), Sharkey Joiner (Columbia, SC), Franklin Thayer (Madison, MS) and Len Sangster (Dallas, TX).
In Lieu of Flowers, Donations may be made to: Community Animal Rescue and Adoption at P. O. Box 23Clinton, MS 39060 www.carams.org
or to Camden Baptist Church Memorial Garden at P. O. Box 96 Camden, MS 39046.