James M. Prewitt
Brandon - James M. Prewitt, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. James was born on January 22, 1933 to the late, Hilary and Lavada (McCarty) Prewitt in Chester, MS. He graduated from Ackerman High school, and then Delta State in 1958 with a degree in accounting and economics. James served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years which allowed him to travel all over Europe, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. He worked most of his life with the State Tax Commission, during his career he got to travel extensively through the United States. He married the love of his life, Earlene and was happily married for 57 amazing years. During their life together, Jim and Earlene loved to travel, especially to Gatlinburg and Florida. They were long time members of First Baptist Church of Fannin.
James was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Hilary Jr. who passed away at eighteen months old, and his beautiful wife, Earlene Mclendon Prewitt.
He is survived by his daughter, Renee Pickett (Charles), two grandsons, H Lee Pickett, and Bradley James Pickett, and his two year old great -grand daughter Arlie; sister-in-laws Ruthie Jean McLendon, Freda McLendon, Willie Pearl McCauley (John); two brother-in-laws Bobby Joe McLendon (Cathy) and Benny McLendon (Cissy), and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and other family members.
When his wife, Earlene passed away, he lost the love of his life. Oh! How he loved that woman! He was lost without her. He always thought that he would go before her, with all of his medical problems. He missed her so much every minute of every day, and now this Thanksgiving day, as his family mourns his passing, and will miss him tremendously, (like we do his "Earlene" ), he is rejoicing with Earlene for "his" Thanksgiving. He is so happy now, and at peace and not suffering anymore. He loved spending time with his family, especially Lee Bradley, and Little Arlie.
Renee would like to thank all the doctors that have tried to help her dad in his journey, especially for the last two years, but there is one doctor in particular that Renee would like to extend a very special appreciation to; and that is to Dr. J Scott Harrison (St. Dominic Madison). Even though we all knew that my dad could be a little "grumpy", Dr. Harrison took extra special time with him and made him feel so very special, and I will always remember Dr. Harrison's mark on mine and dad's life by his kindness.
Services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Fannin at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. burial to follow in the First Baptist Church of Fannin Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Wade Hawkins Jr., Mike McLendon, Jay McLendon, Robert McLendon, Larry McLendon, and Shelby Lloyd.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Lee Pickett, Bradley Pickett, Larry Prewitt, Robert Prewitt, and Steve Stephenson.
Memorials may be to the in memory of James.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019