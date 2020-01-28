|
James Manuel Williamson
Canton - James Manuel Williamson passed away at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson on January 27, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. There will also be a visitation on Thursday, January 30, from 10:00 - 11:00 am, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00. All will take place at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton.
James was born in Farmhaven, MS on January 1, 1929, to John Bradley Williamson and Lois Jones Williamson. He graduated from Canton High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1950 to 1956. His active duty was spent from 1950 to 1952, primarily in Germany where he served alongside his lifelong friend Kline Ozborn.
James owned and operated Williamson Trucking in Canton for over 40 years. He married Frances West Williamson in 1964 and they had two sons, West and Nolan.
James was a member of First United Methodist Church in Canton, and upon his death he had the longest current membership of anyone in the church. He was also a member of the Canton Elks Club. During his retirement years James enjoyed drinking coffee with friends and spending time with his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life.
James was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Z.B. and Lillian West; son West Manuel Williamson; and sister-in-law Barbara Williamson.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years; son Nolan Williamson and wife Tracey; grandchildren Brad and Mary Leigh Williamson; brother Bradley Thomas Williamson; and brother-in-law and sister-in law Dan and Janette West and their family.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 3301 S. Liberty St., Canton, MS.
An online guestbook is available at Breelandfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020