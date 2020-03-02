|
|
James "Champ" McKinney
Pearl - James Carl "Champ" McKinney, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5th in the Garden of Memories in Florence.
Champ was born June 19, 1939 in Union, MS to Jessie and Sarah McKinney. He was a Motorcycle shop owner that loved to ride and race motorcycles. He loved to play golf online. Champ was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Those preceding him in death were his father, Jessie McKinney; mother, Sarah Harbin; brother, Jimmy McKinney; and sister, Evelyn Harbin. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary McKinney of Pearl; son, Jeff (Patt) McKinney of Raleigh; sister, Mary Elizabeth (Arlen) Jones of Round Rock, TX; grandchildren, Pam McKinney; Dewayne (Brooke) McKinney, and Kaylyn McKinney; 2 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Mississippi in his memory.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020