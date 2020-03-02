Resources
James "Champ" McKinney


1939 - 2020
Pearl - James Carl "Champ" McKinney, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Merit Health River Oaks in Flowood. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5th in the Garden of Memories in Florence.

Champ was born June 19, 1939 in Union, MS to Jessie and Sarah McKinney. He was a Motorcycle shop owner that loved to ride and race motorcycles. He loved to play golf online. Champ was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol.

Those preceding him in death were his father, Jessie McKinney; mother, Sarah Harbin; brother, Jimmy McKinney; and sister, Evelyn Harbin. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary McKinney of Pearl; son, Jeff (Patt) McKinney of Raleigh; sister, Mary Elizabeth (Arlen) Jones of Round Rock, TX; grandchildren, Pam McKinney; Dewayne (Brooke) McKinney, and Kaylyn McKinney; 2 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Mississippi in his memory.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
