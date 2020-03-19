Services
James McMullin


1934 - 2020
James McMullin Obituary
James McMullin

Brandon - James Franklin McMullin lost his long battle with Alzheimer's on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of the Jackson area. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Raye McMullin, his daughter, Margaret Lyn Kelley and her husband Tony Kelley, his granddaughter, Kristen Trammel and her husband Devan and his grandson, Cameron Kelley.

Jim worked for over 40 years as a geologist for the oil business and state of MS Department of Environmental Quality. He enjoyed motorcycles, restoring old cars, boating and flying model airplanes.

There will be no services, funeral or memorial.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
