James Michael Greene
Brandon, MS - James Michael Greene, 76, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, MS. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Greene was born April 27, 1943 to Hugh and Kathleen Greene. He was married to Bonnie Jean Robertson Greene. He received his degree from the University of Southern Mississippi but was an avid Alabama football fan. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a navigator during the Vietnam War. He worked as a CPA many years before retiring. He enjoyed the art of making a deal which came natural with his entrepreneurial spirit. He loved to travel, work outdoors and spend time with family and friends. He extended his love to all his family and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Kathleen Greene.
Mr. Greene is survived by his wife of 45 years, Bonnie Jean Robertson Greene; his children, Shannon Stanton (Greg), Shelley Sparks (Darrin) and Angie Greene; grandchildren, William Stanton, Matthew Stanton, Cippy Gonzalez, Hannah Davis and Gracie Gonzalez; brothers, Danny, Paul and Steve Greene; a niece, nephews and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 8, 2019