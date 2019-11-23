Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Monroe Bishop Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Monroe Bishop Jr. Obituary
James Monroe Bishop, Jr.

Brandon, MS - James Monroe Bishop, Jr., 81, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Monday and from 9-11 am Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Bishop was born on January 4, 1938 to James Monroe Bishop, Sr. and Ruby Theresa Wright Bishop. He was married to Pat McIntyre Bishop. Mr. Bishop proudly served 38 years in the Mississippi Air National Guard. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brandon, MS, American Legion Lodge #112 and Levelwood Masonic Lodge. He loved being with his friends and family and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Bishop was preceded in death by his parents, James Monroe Bishop, Sr. and Ruby Theresa Wright Bishop and his first wife, Linda Bishop.

Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife, Pat Bishop; sons, Burt Bishop (Cheri) of Baton Rouge, LA, David E. Broadaway (Cynthia) of Flowood, MS and Keith W. Broadaway (Sherri) of Brandon, MS; daughter, Lisa B. Clarke (Tim) of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Reed Bishop of Baton Rouge, LA, Vicki Bishop of Baton Rouge, LA, Nicki Bishop of Baton Rouge, LA, Austin Broadaway (Nicole) of Hattiesburg, MS, Ryan Munoz (Kelsey) Taylorsville, MS, Will Brantley (Tara) of Pelahatchie, MS and Rebecca McCutcheon of Baton Rouge, LA; great grandchildren, James Bishop, Hunter Severio, Hadley Broadaway, Carter Broadaway, Carson McCord, Avery Munoz, Liam Munoz, Alex Brantley, Garrett Clarke and Cooper Clarke.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now