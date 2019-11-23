|
|
James Monroe Bishop, Jr.
Brandon, MS - James Monroe Bishop, Jr., 81, a resident of Brandon, MS passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with interment in Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Monday and from 9-11 am Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Bishop was born on January 4, 1938 to James Monroe Bishop, Sr. and Ruby Theresa Wright Bishop. He was married to Pat McIntyre Bishop. Mr. Bishop proudly served 38 years in the Mississippi Air National Guard. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brandon, MS, American Legion Lodge #112 and Levelwood Masonic Lodge. He loved being with his friends and family and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Mr. Bishop was preceded in death by his parents, James Monroe Bishop, Sr. and Ruby Theresa Wright Bishop and his first wife, Linda Bishop.
Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife, Pat Bishop; sons, Burt Bishop (Cheri) of Baton Rouge, LA, David E. Broadaway (Cynthia) of Flowood, MS and Keith W. Broadaway (Sherri) of Brandon, MS; daughter, Lisa B. Clarke (Tim) of Madison, MS; grandchildren, Reed Bishop of Baton Rouge, LA, Vicki Bishop of Baton Rouge, LA, Nicki Bishop of Baton Rouge, LA, Austin Broadaway (Nicole) of Hattiesburg, MS, Ryan Munoz (Kelsey) Taylorsville, MS, Will Brantley (Tara) of Pelahatchie, MS and Rebecca McCutcheon of Baton Rouge, LA; great grandchildren, James Bishop, Hunter Severio, Hadley Broadaway, Carter Broadaway, Carson McCord, Avery Munoz, Liam Munoz, Alex Brantley, Garrett Clarke and Cooper Clarke.
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019