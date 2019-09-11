|
|
James Newman Brock
Jackson - Coach James Newman Brock, 91, died on September 9, 2019, after being in failing health for several years. He has gone to join his beloved wife in heaven. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Zack and Carrie Belle Brock, ZackJr., Betty Brock, and James Brock. He is survived by daughter, Debbie Brock; son, Jim Brock; and sister-in-law, Imogene Measells.
Before entering the coaching-science arena, he was a full fledged Bulldog at Mississippi State University. His allegiance to MSU was incredible from the time that he entered as a freshman until his death. Little did he know that he would create a basketball dynasty at his beloved school, Forest Hill High. His twenty-six years as head basketball coach there were most fruitful, memorable, and record-breaking.
"Dump", Coach Brock's nickname, was born April 29, 1928. He grew up, attended, and graduated from Utica High School. lt was in high school that his lifelong interest in basketball began.
His first grade childhood playmate, later sweetheart, and soul mate, Mildred Smith, became the love of his life in a fairy tale 66-year marriage. She died August 8, 2015. Her demise was a devastating blow to him for the rest of his life.
Coach Brock's outstanding career began in 1951 when he coached girls as well as boys for two years, from 1951-53, for a 47-12 record. His boys' teams won state championships in 1954, 1957, and 1967, as well as 14 overall titles in the Little Dixie Conference. When the figures were in, he had an astounding record of 633 wins and 158 losses. This fabulous record culminated in his initiation into the MISSISSIPPI COACHES HALL OF FAME in 1986.
Coach Brock was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. He loved the Lord, his family, his church and his boys. His deep faith guided him in his daily decisions.
The Brock family wishes to thank Dr. Smith-Vaniz for his excellent medical care and the staff of Merit Health Central Hospital for their special care and concern. Especial gratitude goes to Coach Brock's boys for their unending interest in keeping in touch with him through the years. They meant the 'WORLD" to him.
Serving as pallbearers are: John Heiden, Gerald Austin, Charles Peoples, Donny Black, Walter Newman, and Brock Newman.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Jackson from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Utica Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019