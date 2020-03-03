|
|
James Patrick Jessyl
Pearl - February 1, 1955 - March 3, 2020
James (Jim) Jessyl was born in Garden Park, IL. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Ethel Collins and the wonderful man that raised him, James Collins. His father, Peter Jessyl passed way prior to Jim being born. Jim grew up in South Jackson.
He leaves behind his wife, Angi Jessyl and step daughter Taylor Ingram, his fur babies, Maggie and Lizzy. His brother Michael Jessyl (Sheila), sisters Judy Ryan (Mike), Mindy Boykin (Mark) and Hope Huffman.
Jim worked for David Glass and Mirror for 26 years. He had many talents and could work on and fix anything. Jim had many friends and will be missed by so many. He loved Taylor as his own daughter and brought so much love and laughter to us.
We have lost a truly caring husband, father, friend who worked hard his whole life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, sitting on the beach and being outside in the sun. His love of all animals truly showed what a good caring man he was.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 7, 11 AM - 2 PM at Martins Downtown. 214 S. State Street.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St. Jude's.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020