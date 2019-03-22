Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
James R. "Jim" Colson Obituary
James R. "Jim" Colson

Flowood - James R. "Jim" Colson, age 73, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home in Flowood, MS. He was born September 24, 1945 to Lemuel and Eula Colson. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Crossgates United Methodist Church. His parents preceded him in death.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Colson; his sons, Reid Colson and wife, Megan, Rob Colson; his step-son Robert Mullins; and his brother, Bill Colson. Jim leaves a legacy in his three grandchildren, Shannon, Parker, and Grant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be designated in his memory to Crossgates United Methodist Church.

The family will be receiving friends from 1 PM until 2 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with a memorial service immediately following at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
