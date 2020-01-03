|
|
James Richard "Dick" Newkirk
Madison - James Richard "Dick" Newkirk, 88, of Madison died peacefully December 26, 2019 at home.
He was born January 27, 1931, in Greenwood to professional golfer Dick Newkirk of Helena, Arkansas and golf enthusiast Elizabeth Milligan of Byram. His paternal grandparents were Harry B. Newkirk and Sara Ella Prather of West Helena, Arkansas; his maternal grandparents were Jesse Taylor Milligan and Mary Arcola Hollingsworth of Byram, Mississippi.
He gained his education at St. Paul's School in Maryland, excelling in badminton and tennis, qualifying for the Junior Nationals in badminton. After graduating from St. Paul's in 1949, he served two years in the Air Force, worked two years, then completed his education at the University of Mississippi, graduating in Civil Engineering in 1957. He joined the Mississippi State Highway Department as a bridge engineer, designing many of the highway bridges around Jackson. He retired in 1996 as assistant state bridge engineer. He held memberships in the Mississippi Civil Engineering Society, serving as president, and in the National Society of Civil Engineers. He was a past member of the Jackson Rotary Club.
He met his future wife Vivian Wadsworth at Hinds Junior College. They were married in 1956, moving to the home he designed in Natchez Trace Village in Madison, where his three children, James Taylor, Richard Scott and Jane Elizabeth grew up. Richard and Vivian were founding members of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Jackson, where he served on the vestry.
Newkirk enjoyed tennis, whether as a spectator or a player, was an avid outdoorsman and a lover of animals of all kinds, including a pet snake that wreaked havoc and made the newspapers in Washington, D.C. when it escaped from its brown carton during a visit with relatives. He and Vivian traveled extensively, collecting art and pottery, and spent summers living off the grid in the Delaware Recreational area near Barryville and Yulan, NY. This quiet man in his later life delighted in telling stories of his youth.
He leaves behind grandson Henry Brevard Newkirk, daughter-in-law Caroline Ranck Newkirk, and son-in-law Paul Hudson; his cousins and their families Dan and Rose Mulville of Vienna, VA; Nancy Newkirk Jackson of West Memphis, AR; Peggy and Bill Barmer of Memphis, TN; Archie and Kathy Milligan, California; Sandra Milligan, Jackson; Jean and Carole King, Jackson; and longtime friends and their families, Tammy Smith, Clinton; Mary Watkins, Madison; and Ray and Judy Phelps, Madison. He will miss his walking partner and friend Vaughn Watkins, Madison, Jerry Smith, Clinton, a faithful friend and regular visitor, his friends in the Barryville, NY area, and his two beloved cats, Ace and Deuce.
The family appreciates the loving attention he received from sitters Nancy McNeill, Emma Blackmon, Cassandra Lowe, Eloise Lewis, Donita Williams, LaTaunia Catchings, LaToya Williams and many others provided by Sitters, LLC; and from Heart of Hospice and nurse Marie Fenton, Jackson, for their care and guidance.
Newkirk submitted his body to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Donor Program. Gifts in his memory may be made to the Jackson Friends of the Animal Shelter, c/o Lyn Crawford, 3814 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020