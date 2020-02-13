|
James Robert "Bob" Hazlett
Heathrow - James Robert "Bob" Hazlett, age 84, of Heathrow, FL passed away on Feb 11, 2020. Bob was a retired executive of Roadway Express, Inc. Born March 7, 1935 in Helenwood, TN to Robert Lee & Mary Ellen (O'Connor) Hazlett. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lucille (Daniels) Hazlett and daughters Brigit (Alfredo) Zamora of Apopka, FL and Gretchen Hazlett of San Francisco, CA. Please visit www.degusipe.com for complete obituary, service information and to leave messages of condolence. DeGusipe Funeral Home, 407.386.8501
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020