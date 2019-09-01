|
James S. (Jay) Carpenter, Jr.
Pt. Richmond, CA - It is with great sadness that the family of James S. Carpenter, Jr. (Jay) announce his unexpected passing from complications related to stroke. At only 54, he passed on 6/16/19, Father's Day, and will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Paula Eidson Carpenter and his 8 year-old son, Henri (Pt. Richmond, CA), his mother, Marilyn Darby Carpenter (Ridgeland, MS), his brother, Scott Carpenter (Karen) (Madison, MS), and sister, Melissa (Missy) Carpenter (San Rafael, CA), his nephews Bec and Caed Carpenter, and nieces, Sydney and Adair O'Neill. He is preceded in death by his father, James Samuel Carpenter.
His Memorial Service and Celebration of Life was recently held in Pt. Richmond, CA, where he lived and enjoyed life. James Carpenter was loved. He was strong in both mind and spirit. He was an adventurer, a dreamer, a creator, a builder, a visionary, a world traveler, a fearless lover of life. He would greet you with a ready smile and warm you up with his quick wit. He was a proud dad, husband, brother, and son. You could often find him enjoying the moment and invite you to do it with him. He was compassionate, empathetic, he felt for his fellow men and women. Not only was he kind in life, but he also gave life in death as an organ donor. His family and friends were proud and honored to know and love this man.
James was born and raised in Jackson, MS. While attending the University of Mississippi, he answered the call to move west. He first stopped in Colorado where he worked as a ski instructor. He later moved to San Francisco where he worked for Bill Graham and the Great American Music Hall, then later in high-rise commercial and residential construction. He later moved to Thailand and Japan where he built and delivered Hans Christian Anderson yachts. He always had a fondness for the water and boating. Returning to the Bay Area, he reentered residential construction which became his life's work. He put his heart and soul into his work. It was more than just a job to him.
He married Paula in 2008 and welcomed son Henri in 2011. All the while, he never stopped dreaming and scheming of the next project or the next adventure. He worked in management for outstanding Bay Area contractors, before starting his own company. Throughout each phase of his life he never forgot those whom he befriended along the way.
In honor of James's altruistic and artistic spirit, donations can be made to Rural Studio in Newbern, AL. James had just shown interest in working with this organization before his passing. Ruralstudio.org 334-844-4516, [email protected]
